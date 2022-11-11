Western Digital Corporation (WDC)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.86% from the previous close with its current price standing at $38.83. Its current price is -44.02% under its 52-week high of $69.36 and 23.03% more than its 52-week low of $31.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.18% below the high and +17.88% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, WDC’s SMA-200 is $47.00.

Additionally, it is important to take into account WDC stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.66 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 8.18. WDC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.96, resulting in an 4.96 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 17 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.65 in simple terms.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Earnings History

If we examine Western Digital Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.2, beating the consensus of $0.38. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.18, resulting in a -47.40% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.38. That was a difference of -$0.18 and a surprise of -47.40%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.33 and -0.36 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.35 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 2.03 and also replicates -117.24% growth rate year over year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Western Digital Corporation (WDC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.26% of shares. A total of 927 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 87.43% of its stock and 87.66% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 36.27 million shares that make 11.42% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.63 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 25.64 million shares of WDC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.15 billion.

An overview of Western Digital Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Western Digital Corporation (WDC) traded 4,599,066 shares per day, with a moving average of $35.11 and price change of +4.92. With the moving average of $35.98 and a price change of -3.35, about 5,124,289 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WDC’s 100-day average volume is 4,141,940 shares, alongside a moving average of $41.44 and a price change of -6.88.