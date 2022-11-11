The share price of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) rose to $82.64 per share on Thursday from $73.76. While Meritage Homes Corporation has overperformed by 12.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTH fell by -26.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.01 to $62.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) to Overweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for MTH. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $103. JP Morgan March 10, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTH, as published in its report on March 10, 2022. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Meritage Homes Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MTH is recording an average volume of 343.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 14.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.38, showing growth from the present price of $82.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meritage Homes Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Residential Construction sector, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is based in the USA. When comparing Meritage Homes Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MTH has decreased by -5.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,726,537 shares of the stock, with a value of $436.13 million, following the sale of -346,383 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MTH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -23,251 additional shares for a total stake of worth $314.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,129,995.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 401,749 position in MTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 2770.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.16%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $131.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its MTH holdings by -2.24% and now holds 1.35 million MTH shares valued at $102.9 million with the lessened 30987.0 shares during the period.