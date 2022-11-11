GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) marked $1.54 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $1.47. While GAN Limited has overperformed by 4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAN fell by -89.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.73 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) to Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on August 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GAN. B. Riley Securities also rated GAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2021. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GAN, as published in its report on July 17, 2020. Macquarie’s report from June 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GAN Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 319.43K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GAN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a loss of -7.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GAN Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in GAN has decreased by -0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,887,485 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.79 million, following the sale of -3,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in GAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -28.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -547,019 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,358,861.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC subtracted a -243,148 position in GAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -1.8 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -71.45%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $1.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its GAN holdings by 43.60% and now holds 0.7 million GAN shares valued at $1.41 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. GAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.70% at present.