Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) marked $16.26 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $15.90. While Aris Water Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARIS rose by 19.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.58 to $10.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.36% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) recommending Outperform. A report published by CapitalOne on March 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ARIS. Citigroup also rated ARIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Raymond James’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for ARIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

ARIS currently pays a dividend of $0.36 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 312.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.24%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.56, showing growth from the present price of $16.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ARIS has decreased by -14.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,160,423 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.79 million, following the sale of -378,231 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,885,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ARIS holdings by -25.87% and now holds 1.47 million ARIS shares valued at $25.07 million with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. ARIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.