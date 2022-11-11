A share of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) closed at $50.67 per share on Thursday, up from $50.01 day before. While Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITCI rose by 17.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $34.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.50% in the last 200 days.

On August 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ITCI. UBS also rated ITCI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 14, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $59. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ITCI, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Needham’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for ITCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 178.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ITCI is registering an average volume of 756.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.46, showing growth from the present price of $50.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ITCI has decreased by -5.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,317,288 shares of the stock, with a value of $471.19 million, following the sale of -568,753 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ITCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 278,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $358.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,849,689.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 585,350 position in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -2.09 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.91%, now holding 5.39 million shares worth $246.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ITCI holdings by 9.90% and now holds 4.46 million ITCI shares valued at $203.84 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. ITCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.