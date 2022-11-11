In Thursday’s session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) marked $24.19 per share, up from $22.29 in the previous session. While Phreesia Inc. has overperformed by 8.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHR fell by -66.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.10 to $13.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) recommending Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PHR. Guggenheim also rated PHR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. SVB Leerink January 06, 2022d the rating to Mkt Perform on January 06, 2022, and set its price target from $57 to $41. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PHR, as published in its report on December 02, 2021. Needham’s report from September 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $81 for PHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Phreesia Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PHR has an average volume of 416.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -4.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.36, showing growth from the present price of $24.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phreesia Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in PHR has decreased by -13.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,024,064 shares of the stock, with a value of $191.9 million, following the sale of -1,112,793 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in PHR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 85.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,418,293 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,233,937.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 206,083 position in PHR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.86%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $92.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC increased its PHR holdings by 31.84% and now holds 2.17 million PHR shares valued at $59.25 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. PHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.50% at present.