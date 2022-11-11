The share price of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) rose to $15.01 per share on Thursday from $11.98. While 908 Devices Inc. has overperformed by 25.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MASS fell by -53.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.00 to $11.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.73% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2021, Cowen started tracking 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) recommending Outperform. A report published by William Blair on January 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MASS. SVB Leerink also rated MASS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 12, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on January 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $65. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MASS, as published in its report on January 12, 2021.

Analysis of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of 908 Devices Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MASS is recording an average volume of 274.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.50%, with a gain of 3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MASS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 908 Devices Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MASS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MASS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in MASS has increased by 4.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,775,194 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.37 million, following the purchase of 146,974 additional shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC made another increased to its shares in MASS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 223.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,388,844 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,459,103.

During the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC added a 88,101 position in MASS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.72%, now holding 1.24 million shares worth $19.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MASS holdings by 30.46% and now holds 1.1 million MASS shares valued at $17.62 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. MASS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.