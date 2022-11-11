In Thursday’s session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) marked $0.31 per share, up from $0.30 in the previous session. While Ebang International Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBON fell by -85.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.32 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.54% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 316.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EBON has an average volume of 442.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.86%, with a loss of -2.44% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ebang International Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in EBON has decreased by -21.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,887,745 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.59 million, following the sale of -530,964 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in EBON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 81.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 383,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 856,600.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its EBON holdings by 7.05% and now holds 0.41 million EBON shares valued at $0.13 million with the added 27308.0 shares during the period. EBON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.67% at present.