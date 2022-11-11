The share price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) rose to $3.60 per share on Thursday from $3.10. While CURO Group Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 16.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURO fell by -78.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.10 to $3.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.66% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On November 03, 2022, Janney Downgraded CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) to Neutral. Jefferies also rated CURO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2021. Stephens January 06, 2020d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 06, 2020, and set its price target from $19 to $15. Buckingham Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURO, as published in its report on August 13, 2019.

Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CURO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CURO is recording an average volume of 119.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.78%, with a loss of -1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CURO Group Holdings Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. OCO Capital Partners LP’s position in CURO has increased by 8.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,242,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.76 million, following the purchase of 242,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in CURO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -144,351 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,774,500.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 39,529 position in CURO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 11767.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.11%, now holding 1.05 million shares worth $5.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its CURO holdings by 102.71% and now holds 0.86 million CURO shares valued at $4.44 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. CURO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.10% at present.