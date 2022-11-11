A share of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) closed at $47.31 per share on Thursday, up from $40.72 day before. While Azenta Inc. has overperformed by 16.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZTA fell by -59.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.40 to $37.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.15% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) recommending Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AZTA.

Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

It’s important to note that AZTA shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Azenta Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AZTA is registering an average volume of 802.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 9.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.20, showing growth from the present price of $47.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azenta Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AZTA has decreased by -3.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,846,447 shares of the stock, with a value of $303.98 million, following the sale of -279,150 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AZTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -97,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,707,464.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 29,225 position in AZTA. William Blair Investment Manageme sold an additional 78736.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.38%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $143.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its AZTA holdings by -3.68% and now holds 3.07 million AZTA shares valued at $136.35 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period.