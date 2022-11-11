Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) marked $61.00 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $53.50. While Ambarella Inc. has overperformed by 14.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBA fell by -66.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $227.59 to $49.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Needham Reiterated Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) to Buy. A report published by Summit Insights on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AMBA. Wells Fargo also reiterated AMBA shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 01, 2022, but set its price target from $230 to $190. Rosenblatt resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AMBA, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Needham’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $175 for AMBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ambarella Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 602.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMBA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a gain of 16.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $101.32, showing growth from the present price of $61.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambarella Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMBA has decreased by -0.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,398,162 shares of the stock, with a value of $185.98 million, following the sale of -21,846 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AMBA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,888 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,192,907.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 579,822 position in AMBA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 56106.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.74%, now holding 1.24 million shares worth $67.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its AMBA holdings by -29.02% and now holds 0.9 million AMBA shares valued at $49.41 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. AMBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.