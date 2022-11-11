As of Thursday, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:AHT) stock closed at $6.62, up from $6.23 the previous day. While Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has overperformed by 6.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AHT fell by -51.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $4.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.21% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) recommending Perform. A report published by DA Davidson on June 17, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AHT. B. Riley FBR also Downgraded AHT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 06, 2020. DA Davidson June 17, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AHT, as published in its report on June 17, 2019. FBR & Co.’s report from February 27, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $8 for AHT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AHT is recording 489.90K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a gain of 6.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.10, showing growth from the present price of $6.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AHT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 798,961 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,241,793.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 429,530 position in AHT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 32.98%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $6.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its AHT holdings by 52.30% and now holds 0.6 million AHT shares valued at $4.9 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. AHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.40% at present.