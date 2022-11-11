A share of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) closed at $19.08 per share on Thursday, up from $17.53 day before. While TimkenSteel Corporation has overperformed by 8.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMST rose by 27.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.23 to $12.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) to Sector Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 23, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for TMST. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 10, 2020, but set its price target from $4 to $4.50. JP Morgan November 11, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for TMST, as published in its report on November 11, 2019. Cowen’s report from August 06, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for TMST shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TimkenSteel Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TMST is registering an average volume of 450.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.16%, with a gain of 17.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TimkenSteel Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Steel market, TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is based in the USA. When comparing TimkenSteel Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TMST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TMST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TMST has increased by 8.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,179,698 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.21 million, following the purchase of 565,839 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TMST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 55,758 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,581,803.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -466,900 position in TMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 48715.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.69%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $51.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Scopus Asset Management LP increased its TMST holdings by 443.13% and now holds 1.37 million TMST shares valued at $23.94 million with the added 1.12 million shares during the period. TMST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.