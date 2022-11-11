Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) marked $21.02 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $18.08. While Castle Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 16.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSTL fell by -60.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.44 to $15.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) recommending Overweight. A report published by Lake Street on April 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSTL. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated CSTL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 10, 2020. Canaccord Genuity Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 27, 2019, but set its price target from $34 to $35. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CSTL, as published in its report on August 19, 2019. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CSTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Castle Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 196.56K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CSTL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.29%, with a loss of -13.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.86, showing growth from the present price of $21.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Castle Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CSTL has increased by 7.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,705,518 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.56 million, following the purchase of 261,671 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CSTL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 221,848 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,755,871.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 53,185 position in CSTL. Bellevue Asset Management AG purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.88%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $24.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, RTW Investments LP increased its CSTL holdings by 83.98% and now holds 0.91 million CSTL shares valued at $23.32 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. CSTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.40% at present.