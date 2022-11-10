Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)’s stock is trading at $1.05 at the moment marking a rise of 14.07% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -98.85% less than their 52-week high of $90.90, and 15.31% over their 52-week low of $0.91. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.33% below the high and +18.68% above the low.

BWV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.53, resulting in an 0.56 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 42.10% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 24.43% of its stock and 42.20% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC holding total of 0.61 million shares that make 4.44% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.62 million.

The securities firm American Financial Group Inc. holds 0.46 million shares of BWV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.32%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.47 million.

An overview of Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) traded 487,734 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1990 and price change of -0.34. With the moving average of $1.7730 and a price change of -2.07, about 568,068 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BWV’s 100-day average volume is 3,486,575 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.2013 and a price change of -1.28.