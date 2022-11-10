In the current trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) stock is trading at the price of $3.48, a gain of 8.57% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -36.64% less than its 52-week high of $5.50 and 80.10% better than its 52-week low of $1.93. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.05% below the high and +40.89% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HMY’s SMA-200 is $3.53.

It is also essential to consider HMY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.82 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 8.62. HMY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.10, resulting in an 11.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.67 in simple terms.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 156 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 31.28% of its stock and 31.28% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 57.09 million shares that make 9.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 178.7 million.

The securities firm Exor Capital LLP holds 25.16 million shares of HMY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 78.77 million.

An overview of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) traded 4,801,534 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.85 and price change of +0.87. With the moving average of $2.58 and a price change of +0.87, about 6,946,934 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HMY’s 100-day average volume is 5,614,005 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.90 and a price change of +0.04.