Currently, Elite Education Group International Limited’s (EEIQ) stock is trading at $1.94, marking a gain of 88.34% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -53.31% below its 52-week high of $4.16 and 142.40% above its 52-week low of $0.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.78% below the high and +131.16% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EEIQ’s SMA-200 is $1.7856.

As well, it is important to consider EEIQ stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.84.EEIQ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.68, resulting in an 0.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 64.35% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.14% of its stock and 0.38% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc holding total of 12019.0 shares that make 0.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21696.0.

The securities firm Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 1690.0 shares of EEIQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3050.0.

An overview of Elite Education Group International Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) traded 60,173 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2611 and price change of +0.89. With the moving average of $1.2487 and a price change of +0.06, about 28,427 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EEIQ’s 100-day average volume is 21,639 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4459 and a price change of +0.32.