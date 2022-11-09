Within its last year performance, XL fell by -85.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.38 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.72% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on July 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XL. Canaccord Genuity also rated XL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 29, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on January 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30.

Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of XL Fleet Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XL is recording an average volume of 928.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.09%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze XL Fleet Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in XL has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,183,946 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.89 million, following the sale of -460 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in XL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.00%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its XL holdings by 45.41% and now holds 1.78 million XL shares valued at $1.41 million with the added 0.56 million shares during the period. XL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.60% at present.