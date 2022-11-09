Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) closed Tuesday at $33.32 per share, down from $34.78 a day earlier. While Tidewater Inc. has underperformed by -4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDW rose by 158.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.50 to $9.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.68% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 09, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for TDW. Credit Suisse resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for TDW, as published in its report on August 10, 2016. Scotia Howard Weil also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tidewater Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TDW is recording an average volume of 509.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a gain of 4.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing decline from the present price of $33.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tidewater Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TDW has decreased by -2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,577,289 shares of the stock, with a value of $256.87 million, following the sale of -171,012 additional shares during the last quarter. Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in TDW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 568,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $112.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,319,328.

During the first quarter, Moerus Capital Management LLC subtracted a -261,752 position in TDW. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 52856.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.17%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $80.9 million. TDW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.