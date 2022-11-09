The share price of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) rose to $62.83 per share on Tuesday from $59.09. While Piedmont Lithium Inc. has overperformed by 6.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLL fell by -1.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.99 to $32.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PLL. DA Davidson also rated PLL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2021. Clarksons Platou Initiated an Buy rating on May 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $86. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PLL, as published in its report on May 04, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for PLL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLL is recording an average volume of 474.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.38%, with a gain of 0.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $105.17, showing growth from the present price of $62.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Lithium Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PLL has increased by 38.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,587,313 shares of the stock, with a value of $98.76 million, following the purchase of 438,112 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 287.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 816,669 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,100,721.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 184,119 position in PLL. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional 91867.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.33%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $44.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its PLL holdings by 18.56% and now holds 0.34 million PLL shares valued at $21.03 million with the added 52911.0 shares during the period. PLL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.40% at present.