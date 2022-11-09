PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) marked $20.39 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $20.19. While PagerDuty Inc. has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -52.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.47 to $19.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PD. Canaccord Genuity also rated PD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2022. Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 14, 2022, but set its price target from $66 to $40. Truist resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for PD, as published in its report on September 03, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $59 for PD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PagerDuty Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 869.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.67%, with a loss of -17.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.94, showing growth from the present price of $20.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagerDuty Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in PD has decreased by -0.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,821,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $269.89 million, following the sale of -61,552 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 517,290 additional shares for a total stake of worth $176.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,084,668.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 59,702 position in PD. Nikko Asset Management Americas, sold an additional -0.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.62%, now holding 5.68 million shares worth $141.71 million. PD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.50% at present.