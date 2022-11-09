As of Tuesday, Kaltura Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) stock closed at $1.81, down from $1.86 the previous day. While Kaltura Inc. has underperformed by -2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLTR fell by -72.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.78 to $1.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for KLTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded KLTR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5.25.

Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kaltura Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KLTR is recording 172.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a loss of -4.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kaltura Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in KLTR has decreased by -0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,444,969 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.01 million, following the sale of -4,380 additional shares during the last quarter. Intel Corp. made another decreased to its shares in KLTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -28.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,634,370 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,071,165.

During the first quarter, Edenbrook Capital LLC added a 734,889 position in KLTR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.86%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $3.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Horrell Capital Management, Inc. increased its KLTR holdings by 18.93% and now holds 0.79 million KLTR shares valued at $1.47 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. KLTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.60% at present.