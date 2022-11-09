As of Tuesday, European Wax Center Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) stock closed at $13.87, up from $13.85 the previous day. While European Wax Center Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWCZ fell by -48.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.25 to $12.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 30, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) recommending Neutral. A report published by Truist on August 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group also rated EWCZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 30, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for EWCZ, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Jefferies’s report from August 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for EWCZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of European Wax Center Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EWCZ is recording 442.36K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.20%, with a loss of -6.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWCZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze European Wax Center Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EWCZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EWCZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,339,440 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.64 million, following the purchase of 2,339,440 additional shares during the last quarter. BAMCO, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EWCZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 54.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 817,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,317,200.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -33,494 position in EWCZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.72%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $25.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, MIG Capital LLC increased its EWCZ holdings by 8.64% and now holds 1.53 million EWCZ shares valued at $21.95 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period.