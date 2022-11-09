In Tuesday’s session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) marked $47.70 per share, up from $47.24 in the previous session. While Okta Inc. has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -81.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $272.27 to $44.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.37% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) to Buy. A report published by Macquarie on November 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for OKTA. Robert W. Baird also rated OKTA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Underperform rating on October 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $45. Cleveland Research September 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OKTA, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $71 for OKTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Okta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OKTA has an average volume of 4.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.99%, with a loss of -13.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.47, showing growth from the present price of $47.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKTA has increased by 2.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,560,493 shares of the stock, with a value of $761.01 million, following the purchase of 339,293 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,007,106 additional shares for a total stake of worth $720.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,833,704.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -115,176 position in OKTA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.11%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $237.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OKTA holdings by 183.87% and now holds 4.14 million OKTA shares valued at $232.31 million with the added 2.68 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.