Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.83% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.95. Its current price is -43.92% under its 52-week high of $10.61 and 58.67% more than its 52-week low of $3.75. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.35% below the high and +18.40% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CD’s SMA-200 is $6.68.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CD stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.49 for the last tewlve months.

How does Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Earnings History

If we examine Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, beating the consensus of $0.03. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -33.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.03. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -33.30%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.64% of shares. A total of 162 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 40.24% of its stock and 40.51% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding total of 11.06 million shares that make 5.92% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 69.89 million.

The securities firm Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 7.11 million shares of CD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 44.95 million.

An overview of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) traded 2,533,428 shares per day, with a moving average of $6.31 and price change of -1.66. With the moving average of $7.45 and a price change of -2.40, about 2,448,407 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CD’s 100-day average volume is 2,236,063 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.43 and a price change of -1.33.