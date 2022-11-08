While Inozyme Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INZY fell by -84.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.54 to $1.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.12% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) recommending Hold. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INZY. Needham also rated INZY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2021. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, and assigned a price target of $35. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for INZY, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

In order to gain a clear picture of Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 63.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INZY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.46%, with a loss of -12.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INZY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inozyme Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INZY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INZY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,250,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.71 million, following the purchase of 3,250,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. LP made another increased to its shares in INZY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 351,586 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,696,372.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 1,446,861 position in INZY. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.80%, now holding 2.55 million shares worth $6.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, CHI Advisors LLC increased its INZY holdings by 127.99% and now holds 2.03 million INZY shares valued at $5.45 million with the added 1.14 million shares during the period. INZY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.