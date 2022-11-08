While Dada Nexus Limited has underperformed by -3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DADA fell by -82.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.83 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.59% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DADA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded DADA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Morgan Stanley September 23, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DADA, as published in its report on September 23, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DADA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dada Nexus Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DADA is recording an average volume of 801.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.13%, with a gain of 16.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.82, showing growth from the present price of $3.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DADA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dada Nexus Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DADA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DADA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in DADA has decreased by -2.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,446,479 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.22 million, following the sale of -156,433 additional shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DADA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -295,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,613,268.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -108,547 position in DADA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased an additional 1.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.75%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $15.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its DADA holdings by -0.16% and now holds 1.85 million DADA shares valued at $8.74 million with the lessened 2910.0 shares during the period. DADA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.40% at present.