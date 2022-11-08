While Bio-Path Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -45.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BPTH fell by -67.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.28 to $2.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.57% in the last 200 days.

On March 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 13, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BPTH. Maxim Group also reiterated BPTH shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2016. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on April 18, 2016, and assigned a price target of $5. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BPTH, as published in its report on June 02, 2014. Maxim Group’s report from May 09, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $5 for BPTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

One of the most important indicators of Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BPTH is recording 17.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.11%, with a loss of -52.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BPTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bio-Path Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BPTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BPTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BPTH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,736 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 67,519.

At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its BPTH holdings by -2.35% and now holds 17327.0 BPTH shares valued at $55273.0 with the lessened 417.0 shares during the period. BPTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.80% at present.