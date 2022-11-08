While REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -86.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.49 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) recommending Underweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for REE. Morgan Stanley also rated REE shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for REE, as published in its report on August 02, 2021.

Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

To gain a thorough understanding of REE Automotive Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -205.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and REE is recording an average volume of 1.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a loss of -6.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in REE has decreased by -2.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,023,261 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.72 million, following the sale of -647,904 additional shares during the last quarter.

REE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.00% at present.