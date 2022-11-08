Within its last year performance, PYXS fell by -87.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.75 to $1.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.10% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PYXS. BofA Securities also rated PYXS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2021.

Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 53.00K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PYXS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.02%, with a loss of -18.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pyxis Oncology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PYXS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PYXS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Laurion Capital Management LP’s position in PYXS has increased by 159.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,170,803 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.25 million, following the purchase of 1,950,971 additional shares during the last quarter. BVF Partners LP made another increased to its shares in PYXS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.69%.

PYXS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.90% at present.