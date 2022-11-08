VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -6.10% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.45. Its current price is -92.40% under its 52-week high of $5.94 and 2.55% more than its 52-week low of $0.44. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.58% below the high and +3.41% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, VVPR’s SMA-200 is $1.4126.

Additionally, it is important to take into account VVPR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.51 for the last tewlve months.VVPR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.46, resulting in an 8.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 51.96% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.02% of its stock and 16.69% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 78600.0 shares that make 0.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 37162.0.

The securities firm Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 29641.0 shares of VVPR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.13%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 14014.0.

An overview of VivoPower International PLC’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) traded 228,502 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5556 and price change of -0.24. With the moving average of $0.7388 and a price change of -0.69, about 138,547 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VVPR’s 100-day average volume is 133,441 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0263 and a price change of -1.20.