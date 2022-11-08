While NanoString Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -4.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NSTG fell by -81.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.20 to $9.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.71% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on January 06, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for NSTG. Morgan Stanley also rated NSTG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2020. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NSTG, as published in its report on October 09, 2018. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NSTG is registering an average volume of 783.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.82%, with a loss of -11.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NSTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NanoString Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NSTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NSTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in NSTG has increased by 17.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,229,968 shares of the stock, with a value of $79.56 million, following the purchase of 925,493 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in NSTG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.77%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NSTG holdings by 2.01% and now holds 3.34 million NSTG shares valued at $42.71 million with the added 66017.0 shares during the period.