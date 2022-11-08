While Venator Materials PLC has underperformed by -10.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNTR fell by -77.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.47 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.16% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) to Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VNTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VNTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2022. BofA Securities November 30, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNTR, as published in its report on November 30, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Venator Materials PLC’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VNTR is recording an average volume of 293.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a loss of -17.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Venator Materials PLC Shares?

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Venator Materials PLC shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 501.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AMISTA investicní spolecnost, a.s’s position in VNTR has increased by 7.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,944,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.63 million, following the purchase of 780,918 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,519,540.

During the first quarter, Russell Investment Management LLC subtracted a -1,271,960 position in VNTR. Norges Bank Investment Management sold an additional -0.89 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.49%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $1.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC decreased its VNTR holdings by -0.96% and now holds 1.33 million VNTR shares valued at $1.17 million with the lessened 12856.0 shares during the period. VNTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.30% at present.