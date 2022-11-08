While DouYu International Holdings Limited has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOYU fell by -68.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.00 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) to Underweight. China Renaissance also rated DOYU shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2021. China Renaissance November 05, 2020d the rating to Hold on November 05, 2020, and set its price target from $13 to $16.06. JP Morgan October 14, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOYU, as published in its report on October 14, 2020. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DOYU has an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a loss of -0.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.74, showing growth from the present price of $0.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOYU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DouYu International Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOYU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOYU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pentwater Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in DOYU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.21%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DOYU holdings by 66.69% and now holds 3.91 million DOYU shares valued at $3.91 million with the added 1.56 million shares during the period. DOYU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.00% at present.