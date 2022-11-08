While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -71.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.70 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 24, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. UBS also rated GENI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Needham’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GENI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.37%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Caledonia’s position in GENI has increased by 2.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,694,980 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.61 million, following the purchase of 387,905 additional shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 725,178 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,670,940.

At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its GENI holdings by -4.41% and now holds 5.07 million GENI shares valued at $18.6 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.10% at present.