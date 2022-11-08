While DICE Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DICE fell by -5.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.99 to $12.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.43% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DICE. H.C. Wainwright also rated DICE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $46. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DICE, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for DICE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DICE has an average volume of 895.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.51%, with a loss of -12.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DICE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DICE Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DICE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DICE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in DICE has increased by 31.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,848,911 shares of the stock, with a value of $138.9 million, following the purchase of 1,640,000 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DICE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 270,940 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,414,624.

During the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC added a 105,310 position in DICE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 460.01%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $38.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its DICE holdings by -5.40% and now holds 1.71 million DICE shares valued at $34.67 million with the lessened 97598.0 shares during the period. DICE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.30% at present.