While Beyond Meat Inc. has underperformed by -4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -86.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.60 to $11.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 24, 2022, Piper Sandler Reiterated Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to Underweight. A report published by Barclays on May 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BYND. UBS also rated BYND shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Piper Sandler March 28, 2022d the rating to Underweight on March 28, 2022, and set its price target from $50 to $29. Piper Sandler resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for BYND, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. Mizuho’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for BYND shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Beyond Meat Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -400.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BYND is recording 3.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.68%, with a loss of -15.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.93, showing growth from the present price of $13.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BYND has increased by 8.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,406,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.61 million, following the purchase of 437,550 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BYND during the first quarter, upping its stake by 69.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,482,551 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,623,690.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 556,475 position in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd. purchased an additional 38647.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.81%, now holding 1.41 million shares worth $20.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BYND holdings by 37.46% and now holds 1.07 million BYND shares valued at $15.2 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. BYND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.40% at present.