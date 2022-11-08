While Angi Inc. has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGI fell by -82.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.02 to $1.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Goldman started tracking Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on August 06, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANGI. RBC Capital Mkts also reiterated ANGI shares as ‘Sector Perform’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2021. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 06, 2021, but set its price target from $17 to $15. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for ANGI, as published in its report on May 27, 2021. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Angi Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ANGI is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.49%, with a loss of -9.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.35, showing growth from the present price of $1.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angi Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Advisory LLC’s position in ANGI has decreased by -0.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,951,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.26 million, following the sale of -53,384 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANGI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -302,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,807,127.

During the first quarter, Freshford Capital Management LLC added a 1,716,990 position in ANGI. Ulysses Management LLC purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.99%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $9.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ANGI holdings by 2.70% and now holds 2.6 million ANGI shares valued at $7.68 million with the added 68455.0 shares during the period. ANGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.