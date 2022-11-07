The share price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) rose to $3.37 per share on Friday from $3.00. While Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 12.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMAB fell by -85.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.50 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.46% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for YMAB. Canaccord Genuity also rated YMAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on June 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for YMAB, as published in its report on February 03, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for YMAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and YMAB is recording an average volume of 484.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.56%, with a loss of -62.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YMAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YMAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HBM Partners AG’s position in YMAB has increased by 64.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,090,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.57 million, following the purchase of 1,213,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP made another increased to its shares in YMAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 75,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,952,671.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -153,294 position in YMAB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 89252.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.77%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $35.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its YMAB holdings by 0.03% and now holds 1.97 million YMAB shares valued at $28.42 million with the added 576.0 shares during the period. YMAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.