Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)’s stock is trading at $0.66 at the moment marking a rise of 46.75% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -65.02% less than their 52-week high of $1.89, and 46.75% over their 52-week low of $0.45. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.18% below the high and +56.51% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LYL’s SMA-200 is $0.9096.

Further, it is important to consider LYL stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 7.55.

How does Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.82% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.57% of its stock and 23.68% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 39100.0 shares that make 0.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25067.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 6987.0 shares of LYL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4479.0.

An overview of Dragon Victory International Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) traded 33,798 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7161 and price change of -0.06. With the moving average of $0.7813 and a price change of -0.08, about 27,675 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LYL’s 100-day average volume is 42,247 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7915 and a price change of -0.07.