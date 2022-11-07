In Friday’s session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) marked $3.09 per share, up from $3.03 in the previous session. While Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -69.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $2.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRGV. Goldman also rated NRGV shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NRGV, as published in its report on February 24, 2022.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NRGV has an average volume of 993.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.00%, with a loss of -1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.20, showing growth from the present price of $3.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRGV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRGV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s position in NRGV has increased by 8.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,189,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.12 million, following the purchase of 316,538 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,897,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,897,115.

