The share price of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) fell to $0.22 per share on Friday from $0.22. While BIT Mining Limited has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTCM fell by -97.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.80 to $0.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of BIT Mining Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BTCM is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.12%, with a loss of -6.37% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze BIT Mining Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTCM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTCM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,146,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 million, following the purchase of 5,146,756 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in BTCM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 523.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 827,146 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 985,184.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 387,906 position in BTCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,768.77%, now holding 0.52 million shares worth $0.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its BTCM holdings by 0.24% and now holds 0.34 million BTCM shares valued at $94640.0 with the added 795.0 shares during the period. BTCM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.80% at present.