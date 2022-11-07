The share price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) fell to $1.26 per share on Friday from $1.33. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -5.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY fell by -87.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -86.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) recommending Neutral. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for PGY.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PGY is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.96%, with a loss of -4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in PGY has increased by 14.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 60,211,258 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.98 million, following the purchase of 7,500,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Pla increased its PGY holdings by 650.01% and now holds 1.5 million PGY shares valued at $2.72 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.80% at present.