Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s stock is trading at $0.14 at the moment marking a rise of 14.10% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -92.85% less than their 52-week high of $1.98, and 15.03% over their 52-week low of $0.12. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.62% below the high and +17.38% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CEI’s SMA-200 is $0.5154.

Further, it is important to consider CEI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 130.39.

How does Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.52% of shares. A total of 63 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.52% of its stock and 6.17% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 10.86 million shares that make 2.47% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.19 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 3.08 million shares of CEI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.70%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.61 million.

An overview of Camber Energy Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) traded 29,875,818 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1519 and price change of -0.05. With the moving average of $0.2183 and a price change of -0.21, about 26,653,594 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CEI’s 100-day average volume is 24,095,965 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3029 and a price change of -0.35.