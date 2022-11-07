In Friday’s session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) marked $2.96 per share, up from $2.94 in the previous session. While Nikola Corporation has overperformed by 0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKLA fell by -80.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.56 to $2.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for NKLA. JP Morgan also reiterated NKLA shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Deutsche Bank Reiterated the rating as Hold on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $19 to $11. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for NKLA, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NKLA has an average volume of 13.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.61%, with a loss of -7.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.06, showing growth from the present price of $2.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nikola Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NKLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NKLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NKLA has increased by 20.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,368,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.74 million, following the purchase of 3,800,081 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in NKLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,494,979 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,038,863.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,092,723 position in NKLA. Inclusive Capital Partners LP sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.43%, now holding 7.47 million shares worth $26.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Coatue Management LLC increased its NKLA holdings by 0.03% and now holds 7.39 million NKLA shares valued at $26.02 million with the added 2444.0 shares during the period. NKLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.00% at present.