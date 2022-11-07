A share of Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) closed at $0.08 per share on Friday, down from $0.08 day before. While Kalera Public Limited Company has underperformed by -4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KAL fell by -99.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.78 to $0.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -98.86% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 163.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KAL is registering an average volume of 3.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.65%, with a loss of -6.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kalera Public Limited Company Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deka Investment GmbH’s position in KAL has increased by 19.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,373,689 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.83 million, following the purchase of 224,360 additional shares during the last quarter.

KAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.68% at present.