Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)’s stock is trading at $0.71 at the moment marking a fall of -4.37% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -77.22% less than their 52-week high of $3.10, and 148.70% over their 52-week low of $0.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.24% below the high and +30.43% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HYMC’s SMA-200 is $1.0213.

Further, it is important to consider HYMC stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.17.HYMC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.64, resulting in an 0.97 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC): Earnings History

If we examine Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.78, beating the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.72, resulting in a -1,200.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.78 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of -$0.72 and a surprise of -1,200.00%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 22.29% of shares. A total of 66 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.50% of its stock and 22.52% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. holding total of 24.39 million shares that make 12.38% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 56.11 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.51 million shares of HYMC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.47 million.

An overview of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) traded 2,112,221 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6314 and price change of +0.14. With the moving average of $0.6758 and a price change of -0.08, about 4,604,862 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HYMC’s 100-day average volume is 4,794,185 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8618 and a price change of -0.68.