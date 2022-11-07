As of Friday, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock closed at $1.99, up from $1.95 the previous day. While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA fell by -87.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.99 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.80% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TSHA. SMBC Nikko also rated TSHA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 18, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TSHA, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. Truist’s report from June 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

One of the most important indicators of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -232.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TSHA is recording 2.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.05%, with a gain of 15.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TSHA has increased by 0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,295,681 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.36 million, following the purchase of 860 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TSHA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 309,491 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,643,438.

At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its TSHA holdings by -37.20% and now holds 0.81 million TSHA shares valued at $1.57 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period. TSHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.60% at present.