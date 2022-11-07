The share price of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) fell to $0.44 per share on Friday from $0.50. While Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -11.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELZ fell by -93.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.00 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.49% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

To gain a thorough understanding of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 58.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CELZ is recording an average volume of 441.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.79%, with a gain of 8.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,244,175 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.55 million, following the purchase of 1,244,175 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 88,889 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39111.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 88,889.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CELZ holdings by 10.89% and now holds 25467.0 CELZ shares valued at $11205.0 with the added 2500.0 shares during the period. CELZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.60% at present.