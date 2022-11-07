In Friday’s session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) marked $0.40 per share, up from $0.28 in the previous session. While Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has overperformed by 41.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBO fell by -69.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.35 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.36% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBO has an average volume of 50.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.89%, with a gain of 58.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in AMBO has increased by 14.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 187,644 shares of the stock, with a value of $58170.0, following the purchase of 23,520 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another increased to its shares in AMBO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 193.52%.

AMBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.04% at present.